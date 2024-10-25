Briefing On Green Digital Action Initiative Held For Diplomats In Geneva Ahead Of COP29
On October 24, a briefing was organized for the heads and
diplomats of various foreign diplomatic missions accredited in
Geneva, Azernews reports.
The briefing was conducted by the International
Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Permanent Mission of the
Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva and other
international organizations, and the Ministry of Digital
Development and transport (DDT) regarding the Green Digital Action
initiative to be held during COP29.
Representatives from about 30 diplomatic missions in Geneva
attended the briefing.
During the event, ITU Deputy Secretary General Tomas
Lamanauskas, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative in Geneva Ghalib
Israfilov, RINN Deputy Chief of Staff Bakhtiyar Mammadov, and the
Head of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadov spoke and informed participants
about the importance of the initiative.
There was also a presentation on the initiative, detailing the
progress of the preparation process for the high-level event, the
planned activities, and upcoming priorities.
During the briefing, the importance of joint efforts to harness
the transformative potential of digitalization to enhance climate
action and sustainability was highlighted. It was reported that
Digitization Day will be held on November 16 for the first time in
history within the framework of COP29. This event will further
stimulate discussion on the indispensable role of digital
technologies in combating the climate crisis and encourage joint
action in this direction.
On the same day, a high-level roundtable on Green Digital Action
will be held, and the Declaration on Green Digital Action will be
adopted as the final document. This declaration will serve as a
framework for cooperation to enhance climate action and
sustainability while mitigating the negative environmental impacts
of rapid digitization.
At the end of the briefing, the attending diplomats were invited
to support this important initiative and to participate in the
high-level event and the declaration.
