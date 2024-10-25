Briefing On Green Digital Action Initiative Held For Diplomats In Geneva Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On October 24, a briefing was organized for the heads and diplomats of various foreign missions accredited in Geneva, Azernews reports.

The briefing was conducted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations, and the of Digital Development and (DDT) regarding the Green Digital Action initiative to be held during COP29.

Representatives from about 30 diplomatic missions in Geneva attended the briefing.

During the event, ITU Deputy Secretary General Tomas Lamanauskas, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative in Geneva Ghalib Israfilov, RINN Deputy Chief of Staff Bakhtiyar Mammadov, and the Head of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadov spoke and informed participants about the importance of the initiative.

There was also a presentation on the initiative, detailing the progress of the preparation process for the high-level event, the planned activities, and upcoming priorities.

During the briefing, the importance of joint efforts to harness the transformative potential of digitalization to enhance climate action and sustainability was highlighted. It was reported that Digitization Day will be held on November 16 for the first time in history within the framework of COP29. This event will further stimulate discussion on the indispensable role of digital technologies in combating the climate crisis and encourage joint action in this direction.

On the same day, a high-level roundtable on Green Digital Action will be held, and the Declaration on Green Digital Action will be adopted as the final document. This declaration will serve as a framework for cooperation to enhance climate action and sustainability while mitigating the negative environmental impacts of rapid digitization.

At the end of the briefing, the attending diplomats were invited to support this important initiative and to participate in the high-level event and the declaration.