President Ilham Aliyev Approves Regulation On Activities Of Commissions On Border Delimitation Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Decree
Date
10/25/2024 7:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Regulation on joint activities of the State Commission on
Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation
of the State Border and Border Security Issues between the Republic
of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” have been approved,
Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
relevant decree in this regard.
Will be updated
MENAFN25102024000195011045ID1108817993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.