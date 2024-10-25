عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Approves Regulation On Activities Of Commissions On Border Delimitation Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Decree

10/25/2024 7:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Regulation on joint activities of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security Issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” have been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.

Will be updated

MENAFN25102024000195011045ID1108817993


AzerNews

