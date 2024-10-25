عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Youth Found Dead In Central Kashmir's Budgam

Youth Found Dead In Central Kashmir's Budgam


10/25/2024 7:07:20 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a youth was recovered in Bugroo area of Khansahib in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body was found by locals in Bugroo area, who later informed the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the body will be taken to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Adil Bashir of Choon, Budgam. Police have taken cognisance of the matter.

Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Unidentified Male Body Recovered From River Jhelum In Srinagar Body Of Bemina Resident Found In Nowgam

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN25102024000215011059ID1108817973


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search