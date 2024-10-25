Youth Found Dead In Central Kashmir's Budgam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a youth was recovered in Bugroo area of Khansahib in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body was found by locals in Bugroo area, who later informed the police.
He said that the body will be taken to hospital for medico-legal formalities.
The deceased has been identified as Adil Bashir of Choon, Budgam. Police have taken cognisance of the matter.
