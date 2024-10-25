CBI Arrests Revenue Official In Bribery Case In J&K's Kathua

According to a statement, a case was registered by CBI on Wednesday against an accused Patwari on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant for attestation of mutation in respect of land purchased by the complainant.

The statement reads that the CBI laid a trap and caught accused Patwari red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

“Accused was produced before a Court on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody for 12 days. CBI also conducted searches at the residential premises of accused,” it reads.

