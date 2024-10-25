(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND - OutReach Newswire - 25 October 2024 - Central Department Store, under Central Retail , continues to create moments of happiness that make customers' hearts bloom. In collaboration with exclusive partners Mastercard, Central The 1 Credit Card, CardX Credit Card, KBank Credit Card, UOB Credit Card, and Samsung Galaxy Central celebrates its grand 77th anniversary by launching the mega campaign 'Central 77th Anniversary 2024.' This celebration brings a vibrant atmosphere, immersing visitors in a world of flowers under the captivating 'AVANT GARDENA' concept. Every floor of Central Chidlom is transformed into a breathtaking, futuristic floral garden that pushes the boundaries of imagination. Enhanced by state-of-the-art technology, the garden offers an immersive experience, creating a mesmerizing virtual flower-viewing journey unlike any other. Elevating the excitement, superstar Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat will lead fans through this floral wonderland with a special swing dance performance, further cementing Central's reputation as a boundless source of inspiration. Enjoy fun activities, special gifts, and surprise performances from 24th to 28th October 2024 at Central Chidlom. The campaign also offers exclusive promotions and deals from 8th to 31st October 2024 at every Central store and through all shopping platforms.



Central 77th Anniversary 2024

Natira Boonsri, Chief Executive Officer of Central Department Stores Group under Central Retail , speaking about the 'Central 77th Anniversary 2024' campaign, said, 'On this special occasion, celebrating 77 years as a destination of inspiration, Central is offering a shopping experience filled with joy and delight. Every space at Central Chidlom has been meticulously transformed into a unique floral garden, blending the beauty of flowers with cutting-edge technology through the Samsung Galaxy Immersive Gardena , offering a never-before-seen floral show experience. A key highlight of this year is the introduction of seven new flower species, each reflecting Central's distinct identity: Leader (a leader, not an imitator), Bold (bold, not pretentious), Innovative (innovative, not conventional), Inspiring (inspiring, not domineering), Fun & Playful (fun, not childish; playful, not mischievous), Authentic (authentic, not superficial), and Sophisticated (sophisticated, not naive). We have also collaborated with top Thai floral designers and botanical artists, including Naraphat, Penlert, me, Wasteland, Spirulina Society, 6188 Flowers Bar, GOT A GOOD THING, and Pineapple Print Press, who have brought a variety of stunning floral installations to life. Additionally, there will be creative, floral-themed workshops for customers to enjoy, offering opportunities to create memorable experiences together.'

In addition to Central Chidlom's signature annual flower festival, which has become a beloved tradition, this special occasion also sees Central partnering with renowned restaurants at Central Chidlom to create exclusive flower-themed dishes and beverages. For example, at Public Lane on the 1st floor, you can enjoy Flower Pizza at Mozza by Cocotte, visit Public Market for Blooming Rose Cake at The Rolling Pinn, or try flower-adorned dishes like the Steakburger, Philly Cheesesteak, and Loaded Tots at Little Market. You can also experience the unique flavors of Crispy Flower Salad and Crispy Flower Papaya Salad at Phed Phed Pop and indulge in exclusive floral drinks such as Butterfly Pea Milk and Premium Jasmine Milk Tea at Tawang (Pop-Up). On the 6th floor at Lofter, savor the Mango Blossom Yogurt, Floral Panna Cotta, and refreshing Rose Tea. These special dishes will be available from 24th to 28th October 2024. After the Avant Gardena-themed flower festival concludes, we will also collaborate with the Flower Matter project to recycle the flowers into paper, continuing our commitment to sustainability and the mindful use of natural resources.

Discover the breathtaking grandeur of the floral displays and event highlights awaiting you at Central Chidlom

Starting on the G Floor at the Beauty Galerie department , customers are invited to explore a vibrant world of blooming pink flowers, brought to life by Central The 1 Credit Card, one of the campaign's main partners. This area offers a soft and inviting atmosphere, where visitors can enjoy botanical drinks from 24th to 28th October 2024.

There will also be surprises from various brands, such as the exclusive Pink Ribbon Collection from Este Lauder , along with a complimentary engraving service (subject to terms and conditions). Shiseido invites visitors to experience Japanese-style flower displays and take advantage of the Furoshiki gift wrapping services.

Tom Ford introduces the Soleil Neige Parfum and Makeup Collection, offering an exclusive gift bag with purchases of 10,000 Baht or more. Shu Uemura unveils the Tasaki Holiday Collection, complete with special gifts. Additionally, on 26th and 27th October 2024, guests can enjoy a Swing Dance performance (two rounds: 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.) and Friday Night Live Music (two rounds: 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.). Shoppers can also explore a variety of flowers at the Bangkok Flower Kiosk, located in Tops Food Hall.

Continuing to the 1st floor , visitors can explore highlight zones such as the Samsung Galaxy Immersive Gardena Experience . For the first time, cutting-edge technology is integrated into a flower garden, enhanced with Samsung innovations, taking visitors on an imaginative floral journey from 24th October to 15th November 2024.

As the official technology partner of Central 77th Anniversary 2024, Thai Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip6, and premium monitors to create an immersive experience, showcasing the latest advancements in photography, display, and AI technologies, enhancing the way valued customers capture and enjoy memorable experiences.

You can also visit the Walking Garden, presented by UOB Credit Card, located on the 1st-floor walkway connecting to Central Embassy from 24th to 28th October 2024, where a lush and tranquil flower garden awaits. Then, head over to the Public Market Zone , where the renowned studio me has curated a stylish corner featuring highlights like the Blooming Piano , a hand-painted floral piano, and Blooming Space , a dining area adorned with charming floral accents. In the Luxe Galerie Zone , exclusive perks await customers (conditions apply) from several brands including Celine, Fendi, Gucci, Loewe, Miu Miu , and Tod's . Enjoy the Floral Candy Cart from Roger Vivier, receive a Candy Bar with special discounts, and discover the exclusive Rose Print SS25 Collection from Christian Louboutin , available only at Central Chidlom. Additionally, indulge in fine wines, Mouton Cadet Mathilde & Mouton Cadet Nathan, from The Bar by Italasia.

The 2nd floor, presented by Mastercard, features the Sneakers Boulevard , where customers are invited to experience flowers in a unique way with Sneaker Blooming giant, colorful sneaker-shaped floral displays created by sog. There will also be a Flower Print Press workshop, where customers can print stylish floral patterns on bags, scarves, and t-shirts. Mastercard holders can enjoy a complimentary flower bouquet with a minimum spend of 3,000 Baht per receipt from 24th to 28th October 2024. Additionally, in the Thai Thai Market zone , customers who spend 20,000 Baht at Sretsis will receive an exclusive Dotty Rose Pin Set, valued at 2,900 Baht, for free.

Other exciting activities include floral-patterned bags from Blooming Story, flower headbands from Mitr, and complimentary flower bouquets from FRANKIE X (with qualifying purchases). In the Women's Accessories department, Happening&Co . is offering a free DIY bracelet, valued at 1,500 Baht, with a minimum spend of 2,500 Baht, and an additional free jewelry pouch, worth 890 Baht, when you spend 4,500 Baht. Meanwhile, ' Central Tham ', a sustainability initiative by Central Group, will showcase paper vases made from recycled flowers, highlighting sustainability by focusing on efficient resource management and aiming for zero waste to support a sustainable green environment.

On the 3rd floor, in the Contemporary Fashion department, CardX presents a modern floral garden designed by 6188 Flowers Bar. CardX will also host a creative workshop from 24th to 28th October 2024, inviting customers to arrange their own flower bouquets using a limited-edition eco-friendly vase by Spirulina Society (with a minimum spend of 3,000 Baht).

Additionally, several renowned brands have prepared special gifts for customers. YaccoMaricard is offering a Floral Sunshine Umbrella with a spend of 30,000 Baht, available only from 25th to 27th October 2024. alice + olivia customers can enjoy delicious cake from the popular Babycakes store (subject to terms and conditions) from 24th to 28th October 2024. Marimekko is offering a lovely bouquet at the Unikko 60th Anniversary Pop-up (subject to terms and conditions) during the same dates. Greyhound Caf will feature store decor with a Ruby Garden theme from 24th to 28th October 2024. SHU customers will receive a flower bouquet with a minimum spend of 2,500 Baht, while SERINA is providing flower decorations for shoppers. At GEOX , customers who spend 7,000 Baht will receive a bag worth 3,000 Baht. Lastly, don't miss the exclusive first launch of the new collection from O&B, debuting for the first time at Central Chidlom during this event.

The 4th floor Home Market will showcase vibrant colors under the theme Main Course & Side Dish , curated by Naraphat. This includes the special menu 'Blossom Time,' a 5-course floral omakase from the renowned Baan Wasunthara Farm in Chiang Mai, available from 24th to 28th October 2024. Central The 1 Credit Card holders who spend a minimum of 3,000 Baht per receipt can enjoy a complimentary flower bouquet, access to the Central The 1 Lounge, and exciting activities from renowned brands at Home Market.

These activities include a glass painting and wine tasting workshop by artist Yoon Phannapast, in collaboration with LUCARIS , on 23rd October 2024; free flowers and special discounts from AKEMI on 24th October 2024; and a cooking workshop with Chef Phu from Rern, presented by Zwilling, on 26th October 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Omazz invites you to experience Thailand's first-ever 'The Princess Dream' art exhibition, where you can relax and enjoy artwork in a unique, immersive setting surrounded by pieces from Parn - Somnuek Klangnok, a renowned modern portrait artist, from 17th to 31st October 2024. Special offers include a free Reed Diffuser worth 490 Baht and a complimentary giveaway cookie with any Omazz purchase from 24th to 28th October 2024 (limited availability, conditions apply). Bialetti will present a special collection inspired by the popular series Bridgerton from 24th to 28th October 2024. Lastly, Panpuri invites customers to enjoy a hot tea menu crafted from ancient rice ingredients with any product purchase from 24th to 28th October 2024.

On the 5th floor, My Little World is all about bringing happiness to families. Meet the adorable Blooming Bear, a pink flower-adorned teddy bear presented by KBank Credit Cards, with floral arrangements crafted by sog . There are also special activities, such as the Kids Fashion Show on 26th October 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., along with fun experiences for kids from popular brands. For example, Baby Lovett invites children to embark on a fun Treasure Hunt from 26th to 27th October 2024. In the Lingerie Studio zone, Sabina will offer a complimentary flower to customers shopping on 24th 25th October 2024. Wacoal invites customers to embroider cute floral designs on caps from 24th to 28th October 2024. Additionally, at the D.I.Y. zone, you can join a crochet flower embroidery class at Needle World with a minimum purchase of 495 Baht.

Don't miss the 6th floor at Lofter, where you can experience the Blooming Immersive installation created by me . This immersive display showcases the brand's signature hand-painted flowers, bringing a vibrant and cheerful atmosphere to Lofter customers. Additionally, Muji invites all visitors to join the Flower Stamp by Muji activity, while American Tourister offers the opportunity to shop for travel bags and customize them with your own personal style through a painting session from 24th to 28th October 2024.

At Central Embassy, the level-6 Open House zone is transformed into a Nature Invasion -themed Open Market. In collaboration with SAMA GARDEN, the event highlights the concept of bringing green spaces into urban environments. Customers can participate in enriching workshops and receive a plant to help create their own relaxing green space at home.

To celebrate its 77th anniversary, Central Department Store is offering an exclusive Anniversary Crossbody Bag for customers who spend 20,000 Baht or more in a single day. Shoppers using participating credit cards can receive the bag with a minimum spend of 17,000 Baht per sales slip. Special perks are also available for The 1 App users, who can redeem 1,000 The 1 points for a 150 Baht discount coupon through the app. Additionally, there will be exclusive gifts from leading brands, with a total value exceeding 760,000 Baht, available for those who meet the purchase conditions. These exclusive promotions are available at Central Chidlom for just five days.

Enjoy exclusive promotions and exciting activities throughout the Central 77th Anniversary 2024 campaign, running until 31st October 2024 at every Central store nationwide. Don't miss the grand flower show at Central Chidlom. Experience seamless shopping anytime, anywhere through multiple channels: the Central App, the website , Central Chat & Shop via Line @Centralofficial, and the Central Personal Shopper on Demand service at Tel. 1425. For more updates, visit our Facebook page at Central Department Store .

Central Department Store, under Central Retail