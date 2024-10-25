Hugo Moura’S Goal Lifts Vasco To Crucial Win In Brasileirão

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vasco da Gama finally tasted victory in the Brazilian Championship after a long drought. The Rio de Janeiro-based team edged out Cuiabá with a 1-0 win at São Januário on Thursday.



This crucial result boosted Vasco to 40 points, maintaining their 10th position in the league table. The lone goal came in the second half courtesy of Hugo Moura.



This win marked the end of Vasco's eight-game winless streak across all competitions. During this challenging period, the team suffered four defeats and managed only one draw.



The match began with both teams showing attacking intent. However, clear-cut chances were few and far between in the early stages. The first real opportunity came in the 33rd minute when Vegetti's attempt was blocked in the penalty area.



As the first half drew to a close, Fernando Sobral of Cuiabá came close to breaking the deadlock. His shot from the edge of the box narrowly missed the target, leaving the score level at halftime.







The second half started with a bang as Vasco nearly scored within two minutes of the restart. Walter's defensive error allowed Puma Rodríguez a chance, but the goalkeeper recovered well to make the save.

Vasco Secures Victory Over Cuiabá

Vasco's persistence paid off in the 52nd minute when Hugo Moura found the net following a corner kick. This goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.



Cuiabá responded by increasing their attacking efforts. Pitta and Lucas Fernandes both had good opportunities to equalize, but Vasco's defense held firm.



As the match progressed, Vasco adopted a more defensive approach. This strategy allowed Cuiabá more possession, but the visitors struggled to create clear chances.



In the closing stages, Cuiabá mounted a final push for an equalizer. However, Vasco's resolute defense ensured they secured all three points at São Januário.



This victory provides a much-needed boost for Vasco as they prepare to face Bahia in their next fixture. Meanwhile, Cuiabá, who remain in the relegation zone with 27 points, will host Corinthians in their upcoming match.

