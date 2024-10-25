Ukrainian Forces Down 36 Russian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 10:00, October 25, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully intercepted 36 drones launched by the Russian forces in an overnight attack on October 24.

This is according to a report from Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

Starting at 23:00 on October 24, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 63 strike drones, including Shahed-type UAVs and other unidentified drones, launched from the Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions.

The air assault was countered by the Ukrainian air defense, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 10:00, October 25, drone shoot-downs have been confirmed across multiple regions, including Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne, and Poltava, with the majority intercepted in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

Additionally, 16 Russian drones were lost from radar tracking.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that during the night of October 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted approximately 15 strike drones as the Russian forces attempted an assault on Kyiv.