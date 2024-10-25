International Partners Allocate USD 20M To Support Evacuated Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, together with partners, has allocated USD

20 million to local organizations to support evacuated Ukrainians, particularly vulnerable groups of population.

According to Ukrinform, the for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported this.

This topic was discussed at a meeting focused on providing support to the evacuated population, chaired by Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk.

The meeting included representatives from the Ministry of Reintegration, international and public organizations, and several regional military administrations.

The focus was on accessibility and the arrangement of temporary living spaces for elderly and mobility-impaired internally displaced persons, including the accessibility of facilities for those with limited mobility.

in

During the meeting, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale emphasized that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, together with partners, had decided to allocate USD

20 million to support local organizations that assist vulnerable population groups.

Proposals are expected from organizations already operating and have experience but in need of additional funds to implement their ongoing projects or wishing to expand their activities.

According to Schmale, international organizations will continue to support evacuated Ukrainians, with particular attention given to assisting vulnerable groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has additionally allocated $6.5 million to fund the Pryhystok (Shelter) program in Ukraine.