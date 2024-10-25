President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of October 25 – the Day of
the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely
congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of
Kazakhstan-Republic Day-and extend my best wishes.
Thanks to your resolute policies and reforms aimed at the
comprehensive development of brotherly Kazakhstan, your country has
achieved significant accomplishments and successes, gaining a high
reputation in the international arena. With each visit to
Kazakhstan, I take great pride in witnessing your country
transformed into a flourishing and modern land.
It is gratifying that the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations and
cooperation, strengthened by our peoples' shared historical and
cultural roots and based on mutual trust and support, are expanding
day by day and enriched with new content. Mutual high-level visits,
regular contacts, numerous documents signed in various areas, and
the joint projects we have implemented play an important role in
the development of our multifaceted cooperation. In this regard, I
would like to especially note your state visit to Azerbaijan this
March.
Azerbaijan is interested in developing effective partnerships
and realizing joint projects with brotherly Kazakhstan in the
fields of economy, transportation and logistics, digitalization,
infrastructure, energy, humanitarian issues, and other areas of
mutual interest. I am confident that we will successfully continue
our joint efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations in both
bilateral and multilateral frameworks, deepen our cooperation in
all areas for the prosperity of our peoples and the well-being of
our countries and region, and further strengthen our strategic
partnership and alliance.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and
success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan
everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 October 2024"
