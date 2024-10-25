Israeli Occupation Kills 28 Palestinians In S. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- At least 28 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in a deadly Israeli early Friday in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to authorities.

The latest Israeli occupation massacre, which targeted a residential home in Al-Manara area of Khan Younis, also led to the injury of scores of civilians, Gaza health authorities said in a press release.

Gaza rescue efforts were still ongoing to recover bodies of Palestinian martyrs after Israeli occupying forces had pulled out of eastern and southern area of Khan Younis City.

The Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far killed at least 42,847 Palestinians, with over 100,544 others injured.

Thousands of Palestinian martyrs are still trapped under the rubble of houses and facilities destroyed in atrocities committed by Israeli occupying forces. (end)

