Joint Search Operation Launched In Border Areas Of J & K's Samba
Date
10/25/2024 5:07:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The BSF and Police on Friday launched a search operation to monitor suspicious activities in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.
The search operation comes in the backdrop of spate of terror attacks in the Kashmir valley.
Officials said the joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police is being conducted in the border areas of the Ramgarh sector with security forces scanning several sensitive locations, including some forest belts along the International Border.
The purpose of this operation is to monitor suspicious activities in border areas and strengthen security, they said.
Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Samba, has ordered a complete ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers within two km of the International Border in Samba district.
This order shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force for a period of two months from the date of issuance, unless withdrawn or rescinded earlier, they said.
