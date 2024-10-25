Tadej Pogačar And UAE Team Emirates Agree To Long-Term Contract Extension Until 2030

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Slovenian superstar concludes historic 2024 season with 6-year contract extension

Thursday, 24 October, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – UAE Team Emirates, the newly crowned UCI World Tour Best Team for 2024, is delighted to announce that World Champion Tadej Pogačar has signed a contract extension with the team until 2030.

Tadej Pogačar joined UAE Team Emirates in 2019 and has enjoyed an incredible career to date. Since joining the team, Pogačar has accumulated 88 wins across General Classifications, Stage Racing and One-Day Classics – a remarkable testament to his talent and dedication across all racing formats.

Pogačar, who was recently named UCI World Tour Best Rider for the fourth consecutive season, had a 2024 season unlike any other. The superstar Slovenian secured victories at the Tour de France and Giro D'Italia, as well as notable one day victories at Strade Bianche, Liege-Baston-Liege, and Il Lombardia to name a few, along with becoming UCI World Champion after a performance for the ages in Zurich.

Pogačar's triple crown – Giro D'Italia, Tour de France, and World Championships – hasn't been achieved by a rider since Stephen Roche in 1987, and his 25 victories in 58 days of racing set a single season record that's never been seen in professional cycling.

Tadej Pogačar:“I am extremely proud to be extending my time here at UAE Team Emirates. This team has been my home now the last five years and I truly can't imagine myself anywhere else. The best moments of my career have come at UAE Team Emirates and that is a testament to all of the staff, management, teammates, and partners who all allow me to perform at the highest level. I'm really excited for the future. This team gives me the best chance at fighting for wins and that is exactly what I aim to do.”

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principle and CEO of UAE Team Emirates:“It's an incredible feeling to be able to announce this contract extension for Tadej Pogacar, the leader of our team and the best cyclist in the world. Tadej joined the team as an ambitious 20-year-old, and we have watched him blossom into a Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and World Champion this season. His talent is clear for all to see, but he is also one of the hardest working and dedicated cyclists in the peloton. Tadej deserves all of his success and I'm delighted he is staying with us for many years to come.”

H.E Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, President of UAE Team Emirates:“This is a special moment for the team and for cycling here in the UAE. Tadej is an incredible talent that represents the UAE so amazingly. He is a beacon of inspiration for the next generation, and is idolized and loved by so many. It has been a privilege watching him develop into the person he is today, and I couldn't be prouder of what he's accomplished for our team. As we continue to see our sport go from strength to strength across the region, there is no question that Tadej, alongside his teammates, are a massive reason for this. It's a special day for cycling and we are so excited for the future.”



