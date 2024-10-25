Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Extreme ultraviolet lithography is one of the top next-generation lithography (NGL) methods used to print lines as thin as 30 nm and produce microprocessors and microchips. This technique might replace the optical lithography process that is currently used to create microcircuits. The EUVL system burns ultraviolet solid light beams into silicon wafers that have been reflected off them.

Market Dynamics Growing Demand for Microchips Drives the Global Market

For many industries, particularly those making electronic and automotive products, the need for semiconductors has become a growing problem. The demand for microchips will rise along with the 5G boom in Europe and some regions of Asia, including China and Singapore. 5G usage will likely rise in 2022, which should suit the semiconductor sector. The rise in microchip production will affect the industry's expanding demand for EUV lithography technology. With increasing investments in microchip R&D, the United States, China, and some European countries are starting to change.

Major US technology companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and others are following suit with assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The industry will become more resilient by distributing capability across more companies and to more low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, the company will have a great opportunity as more affordable and efficient microchips will drive the development of AI, 5G communications, and autonomous vehicles. The demand for AI chips will rise, accelerating the evolutionary features of some businesses and enabling others to disrupt the market.

Impact of 5G technology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to the ongoing development of opportunities for semiconductors, including 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous driving, it is anticipated that ultra-violet lithography technology will continue to be in demand in the future. As a result, advanced manufacturing technologies will probably take center stage for semiconductor manufacturing companies. It is anticipated that 5G technology will significantly impact the global semiconductor industry once it is widely adopted. The 5G chipset enables faster data processing and transport. The theoretical data-transfer rates of these integrated chipsets are expected to be ten times that of 4G. Semiconductors can meet the specific needs of this ecosystem.

Regional Analysis

Taiwan is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.44% over the forecast period. Due to factors like TSMC's entry into Taiwan and rising investments in EUV lithography technology, the demand for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is growing in Taiwan. In the Asia-Pacific region, this country has the highest revenue share in EUV lithography. Taiwan is also spending much money developing EUV lithography technology. For instance, in September 2021, Micron Technology will install NXE:3600D, the most recent lithography apparatus from ASML. Micron Technology will also install the same EUV lithography equipment at its Taiwanese DRAM manufacturing facility. Micron Technology will begin producing EUV DRAM in Taiwan, where the company also intends to increase its investment over the ensuing years.

South Korea is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.98% over the forecast period. Due to the tendency of semiconductor geometries to contract, South Korea has recognized the significance of implementing EUV lithography technology. It provides a perfect and efficient alternative for cutting-edge applications like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and automotive, enabling the scaling down of complex patterns on wafers. ASML Holding, a Dutch manufacturer of chip-making equipment, agreed to establish a lithography cluster in South Korea by investing SKW 240 billion (USD 202 million) by 2024. ASML has provided deep ultraviolet and extreme ultraviolet lithography systems to numerous South Korean semiconductor companies.

Key Highlights

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market was valued at USD 9,998.41 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 40,356.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.77% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is bifurcated into light sources, mirrors, and masks. The masks segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is bifurcated into the foundry and integrated device manufacturers (IDMS). The foundry segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.19% during the forecast period.

Taiwan is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.44% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

ASML Holding NVNTT Advanced Technology CorporationIntel CorporationTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company LimitedSamsung Electronics Co. LtdToppan Photomasks Inc.Ushio Inc. Recent Developments

Recent Developments

June 2022 - Along with Mad Science , ASML introduced a new technology education program. All 271 primary schools in the Brainport-Eindhoven region will receive technology instruction through the program known as the ASML Junior Academy. This implies that Mad Science will instruct roughly 60,000 kids in technology each year through the program. In September, fifty primary schools will be the starting point for the ASML Junior Academy.

June 2022 - IITG and NTT-AT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance industry-academia collaboration on advanced technologies through information sharing, collaborative research, and resource exchanges.

Segmentation

