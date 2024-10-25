(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bruno Barino has taken charge of BlackRock's Brazilian operations, bringing ambitious plans to expand the global asset manager's presence in Latin America's largest economy. With 13 years of experience at UBS, Barino aims to catapult BlackRock from its current 69th position among Brazilian asset managers into the top 15 within five years.



Currently managing R$13.6 billion ($2.4 billion) in Brazil, BlackRock' goal is to grow its assets to at least R$87 billion ($15.5 billion). This ambitious target requires a multifaceted approach. The firm plans to diversify beyond its renowned passive investment products, exploring actively managed funds, particularly in fixed income.



BlackRock also seeks to strengthen ties with institutional investors and financial advisors. The company recognizes the changing landscape of wealth management in Brazil, driven by new regulations promoting investment distribution transparency.







Aitor Jauregui, head of BlackRock' Latin American operations, sees significant opportunities in private markets and infrastructure. The firm's recent stake in renewable energy company Brasol and acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners underscore its commitment to these sectors.



The Brazilian market offers unique prospects, including growing interest in private credit and infrastructure-linked assets. High-net-worth investors are becoming more sophisticated, and there's an increasing need for private capital in public infrastructure projects.

BlackRock Sets Sights on Brazilian Market Expansion Under New Leadership

To capitalize on these opportunities, BlackRock will leverage its global resources and technological capabilities, particularly its Aladdin risk management platform. The firm also plans to create Brazil-focused strategies for global offering.



While organic growth is one avenue, Barino and his team will also consider potential acquisitions to accelerate expansion. The next six months will be crucial as they analyze various options to achieve their goals.



BlackRock's renewed focus on Brazil is part of its broader Latin American strategy, where it has operated for three decades. With 350 professionals managing over $230 billion across the region, the firm is well-positioned to navigate the complex market landscape and compete with established domestic players.

