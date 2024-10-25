Friday’S Football Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of this Friday's football, October 25, include action with Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest at 4:00 PM and a La match between Espanyol and Sevilla at 4:00 PM.



Serie A games also feature prominently, with Udinese taking on Cagliari at 1:30 PM and Torino facing Como 1907 at 3:45 PM.



Other notable games include Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, action, and international women's friendlies.



The day's schedule also includes games from the Indian Super League, 2.Bundesliga, Liga Portugal, and MLS Playoffs.

Premier League





4:00 PM – Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest – ESPN and Disney+





4:00 PM – Espanyol vs Sevilla – ESPN 4 and Disney+







1:30 PM – Udinese vs Cagliari – ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:45 PM – Torino vs Como 1907 – Disney+





3:30 PM – Mainz vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Sportv and OneFootball







12:00 PM – Al-Kholood vs Al-Nassr – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

3:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Okhdood – Youtube/@canalgoatbr







3:30 PM – England vs Germany – ESPN 3 and Disney+



4:00 PM – France vs Jamaica – Disney+

5:00 PM – Spain vs Canada – Disney+





11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC – OneFootball







1:30 PM – Köln vs Paderborn – OneFootball

1:30 PM – Nürnberg vs Jahn Regensburg – OneFootball





2:00 PM – Ingolstadt vs Borussia Dortmund II – OneFootball





2:45 PM – Casa Pia vs Nacional da Madeira – Disney+







3:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Estudiantes – Disney+

9:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate – ESPN and Disney+





4:00 PM – Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday – Disney+





9:30 PM – Goiás vs Amazonas – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr9:30 PM – Avaí vs Vila Nova – Sportv and Premiere





9:30 PM – Inter Miami vs Atlanta United – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)



