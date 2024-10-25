Friday’S Football Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/25/2024 5:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of this Friday's football, October 25, include Premier League action with Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest at 4:00 PM and a La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla at 4:00 PM.
Serie A games also feature prominently, with Udinese taking on Cagliari at 1:30 PM and Torino facing Como 1907 at 3:45 PM.
Other notable games include Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Bundesliga action, and international women's friendlies.
The day's schedule also includes games from the Indian Super League, 2.Bundesliga, Liga Portugal, and MLS Playoffs.
Premier League
4:00 PM – Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest – ESPN and Disney+
La Liga
4:00 PM – Espanyol vs Sevilla – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Serie A
1:30 PM – Udinese vs Cagliari – ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM – Torino vs Como 1907 – Disney+
Bundesliga
3:30 PM – Mainz vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Sportv and OneFootball
Saudi Pro League
12:00 PM – Al-Kholood vs Al-Nassr – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
3:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Okhdood – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
International Women's Friendlies
3:30 PM – England vs Germany – ESPN 3 and Disney+
4:00 PM – France vs Jamaica – Disney+
5:00 PM – Spain vs Canada – Disney+
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC – OneFootball
2
1:30 PM – Köln vs Paderborn – OneFootball
1:30 PM – Nürnberg vs Jahn Regensburg – OneFootball
3 (Germany)
2:00 PM – Ingolstadt vs Borussia Dortmund II – OneFootball
Liga Portugal
2:45 PM – Casa Pia vs Nacional da Madeira – Disney+
Campeonato Argentino
3:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Estudiantes – Disney+
9:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate – ESPN and Disney+
Championship
4:00 PM – Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday – Disney+
Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM – Goiás vs Amazonas – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr9:30 PM – Avaí vs Vila Nova – Sportv and Premiere
MLS (Playoffs)
9:30 PM – Inter Miami vs Atlanta United – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
Friday's Football Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules
MENAFN25102024007421016031ID1108817832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.