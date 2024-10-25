عربي


Friday’S Football Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/25/2024 5:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of this Friday's football, October 25, include Premier League action with Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest at 4:00 PM and a La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla at 4:00 PM.

Serie A games also feature prominently, with Udinese taking on Cagliari at 1:30 PM and Torino facing Como 1907 at 3:45 PM.

Other notable games include Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Bundesliga action, and international women's friendlies.

The day's schedule also includes games from the Indian Super League, 2.Bundesliga, Liga Portugal, and MLS Playoffs.
Premier League


  • 4:00 PM – Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest – ESPN and Disney+

La Liga

  • 4:00 PM – Espanyol vs Sevilla – ESPN 4 and Disney+


Serie A

  • 1:30 PM – Udinese vs Cagliari – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Torino vs Como 1907 – Disney+

Bundesliga

  • 3:30 PM – Mainz vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Sportv and OneFootball

Saudi Pro League

  • 12:00 PM – Al-Kholood vs Al-Nassr – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 3:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Okhdood – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

International Women's Friendlies

  • 3:30 PM – England vs Germany – ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – France vs Jamaica – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Spain vs Canada – Disney+

Indian Super League

  • 11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC – OneFootball

2

  • 1:30 PM – Köln vs Paderborn – OneFootball
  • 1:30 PM – Nürnberg vs Jahn Regensburg – OneFootball

3 (Germany)

  • 2:00 PM – Ingolstadt vs Borussia Dortmund II – OneFootball

Liga Portugal

  • 2:45 PM – Casa Pia vs Nacional da Madeira – Disney+

Campeonato Argentino

  • 3:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Estudiantes – Disney+
  • 9:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate – ESPN and Disney+

Championship

  • 4:00 PM – Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday – Disney+

Brasileirão Série B

  • 9:30 PM – Goiás vs Amazonas – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr9:30 PM – Avaí vs Vila Nova – Sportv and Premiere

MLS (Playoffs)

  • 9:30 PM – Inter Miami vs Atlanta United – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

The Rio Times

