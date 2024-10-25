Realty Trading Volume Exceeds Qr426m In Last Week
Doha: The volume of Real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from October 13-17 reached QR389,384,578 while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR36,888,879.
The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, and residential units.
The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, in addition to areas such as The Pearl Island and Lusail 69.
The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice was QR381,994,903 , during the period from September 29 to October 3.
