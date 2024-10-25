Moci Organises Workshop On Intellectual Property Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Qatar Development (QDB), organised a entitled 'Intellectual Property Rights: Between Law and Practice'. The workshop was attended by Ayedh Al Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs, along with several entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The workshop aimed to equip entrepreneurs and SME owners with a deeper understanding of intellectual property rights while highlighting their critical importance. This initiative is a key part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection and drive its widespread implementation, ensuring maximum benefits for all stakeholders.

The workshop addressed several crucial topics, including an overview of intellectual property rights, a detailed review of national and international legislation, and key concepts surrounding trademarks and their registration. It also highlighted the role and operational mechanisms of the Ministry's Intellectual Property Protection Department, particularly in trademark registration, while emphasising the tangible benefits of intellectual property for businesses and the core principles of the regulatory framework governing industrial property.

The workshop also focused on raising SME awareness of intellectual and industrial property rights while spotlighting the role of global organisations like the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) that are driving advancements in this field.