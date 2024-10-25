عربي


Qatar Takes Part In USQBC Reception

10/25/2024 4:31:49 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, participated in the reception organised by the US-Qatar Business Council for the Qatari delegation attending the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World bank Group (WBG) held in Washington DC in the United States of America from 21-26 October, 2024.

