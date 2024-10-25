QC, ZDA Review Fostering Investment Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, a delegation from the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) led by Director General Albert Halwampa.

QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba presided over the Qatari side of the meeting, which was attended by several Qatari businessmen and members of the Zambian delegation.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance economic and commercial cooperation between Qatar and Zambia, as well as the opportunities available in Zambia and the incentives provided for foreign investors.

Speaking at the meeting, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba said that both countries are bound by close relations, noting that their trade exchange is still below expectations.

He affirmed that cooperation between the private sectors would contribute to enhancing the trade volume between them.

Al Athba emphasised the interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring the available opportunities in Zambia as part of Qatar's broader strategy to invest in Africa, which offers promising prospects across all sectors and aligns with Qatar's economic diversification goals.

He reiterated that Qatar Chamber encourages Qatari businessmen to invest in Zambia, stressing that it is an attractive destination with numerous opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and others. In turn, Albert Halwampa, Director General of the Zambia Development Agency, said that Zambia focuses on promoting trade and investment.

He referred to the visit of H E the President of Zambia to Qatar more than two years ago, which he described as a starting point for increased cooperation between both countries.

He pointed out that Zambia is progressing rapidly and is eager to enhance the private sector's role in the Zambian economy.

Halwampa underlined that the investment climate is at its best, particularly due to leading legislation that attracts international and Qatari investments. He emphasised the commitment to removing all obstacles facing Qatari investments in Zambia and providing incentives and facilities in sectors such as mining, agriculture, energy, industry, infrastructure, and more.

Further, he expressed his aspiration to strengthen cooperation with Qatar Chamber to develop mutual investments and cooperative relations between the private sectors of Zambia and Qatar.