2Nd Doha Data Forum Affirms Pivotal Role Of Data In Addressing Sustainability Challenges

Doha: The Doha Declaration issued at the conclusion of the Second Doha Data Forum for Innovation in Sustainable Development affirmed the pivotal role of data in addressing sustainability challenges, promoting innovation, and guiding evidence-based policies.

The Doha Declaration pointed that statistics and data related to innovation in sustainable development are closely linked to human rights, their and protection. It stressed that statistics and data enable governments, organizations and civil society to monitor human rights conditions and assess progress towards achieving human rights goals.

Participants in the forum, which was organized by the National Planning Council over two days, underscored the vital role of data, statistics, artificial intelligence and machine learning in promoting innovation and addressing critical global challenges, as these tools enable the analysis of trends; predicting future outcomes; improving resource allocation; supporting real-time decision-making; enhancing human development, crisis preparedness, reconstruction and recovery; and thus accelerating sustainable development.

Participants also affirmed commitment to instilling a culture of innovation in the field of data by promoting the development, deployment and use of advanced technologies in sustainable ways, noting the importance of cooperation between different sectors and disciplines to build comprehensive and equitable data systems to bridge the gender gap. The declaration urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the benefits of data are accessible to all and prevent the perpetuation of biases in data driven technologies and to ensure that no one is left behind. In this regard, it stressed the importance of preventing algorithmic and gender biases and promoting algorithmic transparency in AI including machine learning (ML) applications. Participants in the forum called for increased investment in designing, testing, and adopting innovative technologies in low-resource settings to maximize their impact on sustainable development.

The Second Doha Data Forum marks the beginning of a new era of data-driven innovation for sustainable development, the participants said reiterating commitment to utilising the power of data, statistics, AI, and ML to address global challenges and drive meaningful progress toward a sustainable, equitable, and resilient future.