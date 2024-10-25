(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hotel Éclat Beijing

Signing Ceremony Dany Lutzel and Ali Alsaileek

Signing Board The Éclat Hotels and Nasla Co.

Hotel Éclat Beijing Signs MoU with Nasla Tourism Co., Bringing the Éclat Hotels Brand to Saudi Arabia.

- Dany LutzelBEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hotel Éclat Beijing, renowned for its vast art collection, themed private lagoon suites, and unparalleled luxury service, is excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasla Tourism Co. The collaboration marks the brand's official entry into the Saudi Arabian market, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative to elevate its tourism sector.This strategic partnership will bring Hotel Éclat's globally acclaimed blend of art, architecture, and luxury-driven experiences to Saudi Arabia, introducing a unique cultural and hospitality offering in line with the country's growing prominence as a world-class tourism destination.Under the leadership of Mr. Dany Lützel, owner representative of the Brand The Éclat Hotels , and Mr. Ali Alsaileek, General Manager of Nasla Tourism Co., the MoU solidifies the shared vision between the two organizations. Together, they aim to create a boutique hotel experience in Saudi Arabia that merges the values of luxury, art, and personalized service.Dany Lützel, Owners Representative of the Brand The Éclat Hotels, expressed:“The Éclat Hotels is a celebration of the arts, culture, and bespoke hospitality, and we are incredibly proud to extend our brand into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership not only broadens our reach but is a powerful testament to the Kingdom's ambitions under Vision 2030. We look forward to working closely with Nasla Tourism Co. to introduce a truly unique hotel concept that will cater to both local and international guests seeking the highest standards of ART of luxury and luxury of ART.”Mr. Ali Alsaileek, General Manager and Co-Founder of Nasla Tourism Co., added:“We are thrilled to bring Éclat's iconic brand to Saudi Arabia. With Vision 2030 paving the way for more significant tourism development, this collaboration will set a new standard for luxury and artistic expression in the hospitality sector. The unique concept of The Éclat Hotels, with its personalized themed suites and celebrated art collections, will offer a fresh and exciting experience to our market.We believe this partnership will not only redefine luxury in the Kingdom but also align perfectly with our broader goals of enhancing tourism.”A Landmark Partnership in Support of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030This collaboration is a pivotal moment for both companies. The Éclat Hotels art-focused luxury approach will offer a new kind of cultural experience for visitors to the Kingdom, enriching Saudi Arabia's offerings in the world of high-end travel. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in stunning art exhibitions while enjoying a service philosophy centred on exclusivity, privacy, and individuality.As Saudi Arabia continues to focus on expanding its tourism industry and positioning itself as a global travel hub, the introduction of the The Éclat Hotels brand represents a significant step forward. This project will contribute to the Kingdom's mission of hosting millions of visitors by 2030, catering to an increasingly discerning audience that seeks luxury travel experiences infused with creativity, culture, and world-class service.With the signing of this MoU, both parties are confident that their combined expertise will create an exceptional destination that draws inspiration from Saudi Arabia's rich history while delivering cutting-edge luxury hospitality.About The Éclat HotelsThe Éclat Hotels, with its flagship Hotel in Beijing, is a member of the exclusive Small Luxury Hotels of the WorldTM. The Éclat Hotels will become a collection of the finest Art & Boutique Hotels in the world.The vast Art Collection of The Éclat Hotels, nurtured by the massive collection of the founder of the brand, the meticulous, attentive but sublime service philosophy creates a whole new luxury experience, yet the Hotel industry is keen to unveil.Traveler's will experience a new Hotel Brand which undoubtedly takes the pride of being the soul of true Art Hotels.About Hotel Éclat BeijingHotel Éclat Beijing is offering an unparalleled blend of art and luxury, with 100 rooms and suites and personalised service. With a world-class art collection, including works by Salvador Dalí and Andy Warhol, along with private lagoon suites and exceptional dining, Hotel Éclat provides an unforgettable experience for its guests. With the signature 'Éclat Essentials' for guests to enjoy, Éclat redefines the upscale hotel experience, bringing you the art of contemporary luxury and the luxury of contemporary art. Hotel Éclat is part of the Hong Kong Parkview Group, which operates hotels, serviced residences, offices and retail throughout Asia and Europe.Hotel Éclat Beijing won“2023 the No. 1 in China and 37th Best Hotel in the World Award by Conde Nast Travelers Readers' and was ranked 2024 again as one of the best Hotels in Mainland China”.About Small Luxury Hotels of the WorldTMSmall Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), the champion of small, luxury, independent hotels, has a collection of over 570 hotels in 90 countries. They are constantly on the road, getting the first glimpse of the latest openings, game-changing hotel concepts, and the most far-flung destinations.About Nasla Tourism Co.Nasla Tourism Co. is a leading hospitality company in Saudi Arabia, focused on developing tourism experiences that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives. Nasla is committed to introducing innovative and luxury-driven concepts to the Saudi market, elevating the standards of hospitality across the region.Media Contact The Éclat HotelsDany Lützel, Owners Representative...Mobile: +86 186 1830 1725Media Contact Nasla Tourism Co.Ali Abdullah Alsaileek, Co-founder...10th floor, 305 KAFD, Riyadh 12263 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dany Lutzel

The The Éclat Hotels

+86 186 1830 1725

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hotel Éclat Beijing Signs MoU with Nasla Tourism Co., Bringing the Éclat Hotels Brand to Saudi Arabia News Provided By The Éclat Hotels October 24, 2024, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle , Real Estate & Property Management , Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact