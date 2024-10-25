Nordwest Industrie Finance Gmbh Successfully Places Nordic Bond In The Volume Of EUR 50 Million
Corporate News
Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH successfully places Nordic bond in the volume of EUR
50 million
Frankfurt am Main, 25
October 2024 – Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH (the“ Company ”, and together with Nordwest Industrie Group GmbH (“ NWI Group GmbH ”) and its subsidiaries, the“ NWI Group ”) successfully placed a Norwegian law governed, senior secured floating rate bond with a total nominal amount of EUR
50 million, a four-year tenor and a denomination of EUR
1,000 (the“ Nordic Bond ”) by way of a private placement. Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch acted as lead manager for the placement.
The Nordic Bond is expected to be issued by the Company on 6
November 2024. The Nordic Bond shall be included into trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and within six months after issuance also into trading on the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs).
The Nordic Bond issue is part of a financing package, which also includes a syndicated loan financing and is intended to be used primarily to repay or refinance various financial liabilities of the NWI Group, including for an early redemption of the outstanding 2019/2025 notes of NWI Group GmbH (ISIN DE000A2TSDK9), as announced by NWI Group GmbH in its release of 9
October 2024 for the event of a successful placement of the Nordic Bond by the Company. NWI Group GmbH will announce the date of early redemption of the 2019/2025 notes separately in accordance with their terms and conditions.
