Nordwest Industrie Finance Gmbh Successfully Places Nordic Bond In The Volume Of EUR 50 Million



EQS-Media / 25.10.2024 / 08:10 CET/CEST

Corporate News Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH successfully places Nordic in the volume of EUR

50 million Frankfurt am Main, 25

October 2024 – Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH (the“ Company ”, and together with Nordwest Industrie Group GmbH (“ NWI Group GmbH ”) and its subsidiaries, the“ NWI Group ”) successfully placed a Norwegian law governed, senior secured floating rate bond with a total nominal amount of EUR

50 million, a four-year tenor and a denomination of EUR

1,000 (the“ Nordic Bond ”) by way of a private placement. Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch acted as lead manager for the placement. The Nordic Bond is expected to be issued by the Company on 6

November 2024. The Nordic Bond shall be included into trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and within six months after issuance also into trading on the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs). The Nordic Bond issue is part of a financing package, which also includes a syndicated loan financing and is intended to be used primarily to repay or refinance various financial liabilities of the NWI Group, including for an early redemption of the outstanding 2019/2025 notes of NWI Group GmbH (ISIN DE000A2TSDK9), as announced by NWI Group GmbH in its release of 9

October 2024 for the event of a successful placement of the Nordic Bond by the Company. NWI Group GmbH will announce the date of early redemption of the 2019/2025 notes separately in accordance with their terms and conditions. Investor Relations Michael Meißner Phone: +49 (0) 2261 84453 ... Important Notice This announcement is not for distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution or publication may be unlawful. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH or Nordwest Industrie Group GmbH. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

Issuer: Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH

Key word(s): Industry

