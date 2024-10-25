Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Secures $13.2M Sales Order

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has reached an agreement to sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks for a sales order of $13.2 million to Momentum Groups, a leader in fleet management and EV charging solutions. Momentum, with strength is in its full-service national fleet program and mobile or permanent charging infrastructure for EVs, can upfit the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab with mobile EV chargers, a box truck, flatbed, service body or stake truck. According to the announcement, Momentum will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger Motors launches production in the second half of 2024.“Momentum is a leader and innovator in mobile charging solutions and has a shared commitment to using electric vehicles as part of a fleet management solution to help companies reduce emissions and save money,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors.“We are excited that the Bollinger B4 will be the Class 4 platform that helps Momentum deliver a mobile-charging solution.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. For more information about the company, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

About GreenCarStocks

