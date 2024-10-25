(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Toyota Systems Corporation achieve 50% reduction in core system update time using generative AI Accelerating modernization through practical application of generative AI

Kawasaki and Nagoya, Japan, Oct 25, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Toyota Systems Corporation (Toyota Systems) today announced the successful completion of field trials leveraging Fujitsu's generative AI offerings on Fujitsu Kozuchi (1 ) to improve productivity and accelerate the modernization of Toyota Systems' system development and operations. The trials confirmed a 50% reduction in the work time required for system updates as compared to conventional manual processes. The reductions were achieved by automating incompatibility checks and removals and program correction associated with OS and programming language updates.

Based on these positive results, Toyota Systems will commence practical application of this technology starting January, 2025.

Toyota Systems develops and operates core systems for production, logistics, sales, and other functions used by the Toyota Group. Sometimes it is necessary to update the underlying OS and programming languages of these systems, but carrying out the associated tasks of compatibility checks, identifying affected areas, correcting programs, and conducting testing are labor-intensive.

To address this challenge, Fujitsu and Toyota Systems started trials in October 2023, leveraging Toyota Systems' expertise in core systems and Fujitsu's software development and generative AI knowledge to find a way to streamline the updating process.

The field trials focused on approximately 15,000 files developed in Java and SQLJ. The generative AI successfully extracted system-impacting incompatibilities based on provided information and automatically corrected the programs. Fujitsu and Toyota Systems confirmed the corrections were accurate and as a result achieved a 50% reduction in work time compared to if the tasks had been carried out manually.

Moving forward, the two companies aim to further improve productivity by expanding the application of generative AI to other programming languages beyond Java and SQLJ, as well as to the testing phase. They also plan to deploy this technology to other Toyota Group systems and projects to accelerate modernization across the organization.

Toyota Systems will leverage generative AI to radically improve system development efficiency, freeing up resources to drive further innovation and ultimately deliver new value to the mobility sector and society. Fujitsu will continue to support Toyota Systems' initiatives and aims to commercialize an AI service that streamlines program updates, contributing to the Toyota Group's digital transformation (DX).

Figure: Diagram of the update process using Fujitsu's generative AI offerings on Fujitsu Kozuchi





[1]

Fujitsu's generative AI offerings on Fujitsu Kozuchi: Interactive generative AI service for enterprises provided via Fujitsu Kozuchi through the Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS operations platform

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

About Toyota Systems Corporation

Toyota Systems is an IT solutions company established in Jan. 2019 by merging 3 different Toyota IT subsidiaries. The mission of the company is to support Toyota Motor Corporation and its group companies by developing innovative IT solutions and, by doing so, to contribute to develop the mobility society of the future. The number of the employees is approximately 3,000 and its support covers most of the Toyota's main business areas such as R&D, production, logistics, sales, administration etc... For more information, please see .

