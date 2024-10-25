Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will see scattered clouds, to become partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery till noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thunder rain till noon, and strong wind at places at times.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, to become partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thunder rain at times, strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 26 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 22 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft; while offshore will be 4 - 7 ft, rising to 9 ft at times

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km/ 3 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km/ 2 km or less with thundery rain.

