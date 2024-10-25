Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind
Date
10/25/2024 4:02:02 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will see scattered clouds, to become partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery till noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thunder rain till noon, and strong wind at places at times.
Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, to become partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thunder rain at times, strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 26 KT with thundery rain.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 22 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft; while offshore will be 4 - 7 ft, rising to 9 ft at times
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km/ 3 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km/ 2 km or less with thundery rain.
MENAFN25102024000067011011ID1108817670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.