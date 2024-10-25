عربي


Qatar Participates In IRENA Council Meeting


10/25/2024 4:00:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatar participated in 28th meeting of the International renewable energy Agency (IRENA) Council, held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Peninsula

