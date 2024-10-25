'The Pearl Cirque' Wows Spectators At The Pearl Island

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, is relishing the success of 'The Pearl Cirque' that has quickly become a standout attraction in Doha's entertainment scene. This event is sponsored by Aura Entertainment and Palma Group as sponsors.

Since its debut on October 17, the circus extravaganza has enchanted thousands of spectators at Porto Arabia's waterfront, 30 La Croisette, and will continue its captivating performances until October 26.

The iconic Porto Arabia Amphitheatre has been transformed into a vibrant circus arena, under the canopy of a vibrant, vintage-inspired tent. Adorned with nostalgic circus posters and illuminated by twinkling fairground lights, the venue evokes the classic charm of the golden age of circuses.

Audiences have been transported into a magical world, enjoying thrilling performances by acrobats, jugglers, clowns, mimes, and fire dancers, all under the direction of a charismatic ringmaster who adds a touch of theatrical flair to the show.

Since opening night, families and visitors from across Doha have delighted in not just the circus performances but also culturally significant acts, including the Qatari Ardha sword dance. Alongside the live shows, a variety of funfair games have been set up around the venue, ensuring entertainment for all ages.

These booths, featuring skill and luck-based games, contribute to the lively festival atmosphere, creating a wholesome, family-friendly experience.

Tickets sold out rapidly, prompting the addition of extra performances on weekends to accommodate the overwhelming demand from eager spectators.

With three daily shows at 5pm, 7pm, and 9pm, along with an extra weekend performance at 11pm, each show welcomed close to 240 attendees, making The Pearl Cirque an enchanting experience for all.