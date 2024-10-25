Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup Begins At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: H Sara of Al Henzab Stud claimed the top prize in the Class 1A Yearling Fillies Class while Durra Al Khor of Al Khor Stud was best in the 4-Yearling (Class-ID) among the many categories on the opening day of the 4th Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup at the indoor arena of Al Shaqab yesterday.

The three-day show will continue till tomorrow marking start to the new Arabian horse show season, both national and international. It is recognized by European of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO) and is a Breeders Show in category and showcases more than 150 horses. Divided into classes, horses awarded first to fifth place will receive medals and horses placed first, second and third will qualify for the championships for colts, fillies, mares and stallions.

Over three days, nine judges, four Disciplinary Committee members and two Ringmasters from around the globe will officiate in the Show. As per the rules of the Show, Horses participating in Breeders shows do not qualify for the World Championship, Title shows, A shows or Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) shows.



