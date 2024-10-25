Amir Congratulates President Of Zambia

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Zambia H E Hakainde Hichilema on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

