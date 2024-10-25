Qatar Chairs 37Th Meeting Of GCC Directors Of Drug Control Agencies
Doha: Qatar chaired the 37th Extraordinary Meeting of the Directors of Drug Control Agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held via videoconferencing.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that the meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda and made the appropriate decisions regarding them.
The meeting was chaired by Director of the Studies and International Affairs Department at the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Khater. The MoI delegation participating in the meeting was led by Head of the Studies and Research Section at the Studies and International Affairs Department Captain Ali Matar Al Rabeea Al Kuwari.
