Qatar Affirms Commitment To Support Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Qatar participated in the International in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty, which was held in Paris yesterday.

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented Qatar at the conference.

In his speech at the conference, he pointed out the serious challenges facing Lebanon at the political, economic and humanitarian levels. He said Qatar stands today with Lebanon's partners, the United Nations, the European Union and major organisations from around the world to continue supporting the Lebanese people.

He considered that the Israeli campaign on Lebanon a flagrant violation of international law, in which international borders must be respected, security and stability must be maintained, and human rights and the dignity of all peoples must be protected. The recent operations along the border cannot be viewed as isolated military operations, but rather a disturbing disregard for international law, Al Khulaifi stressed. Such actions defy the basic principles of human dignity and respect for sovereignty, and undermine the obligations stipulated in Security Council Resolution 1701, which was designed to promote peace and stability in Lebanon, he added.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these attacks go beyond purely military operations, and threaten Lebanon's territorial integrity and political independence, adding that they“not only threaten to drag the region into a wider war, but also pose serious consequences for global security and stability.” He called on the international community to carry out and fulfil its duties towards violations related to international law, and push for effective de-escalation measures.

He voiced Qatar's concern over the recent events that have affected the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, noting that any actions that could affect the safety of peacekeeping forces are of grave concern and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness. He said Qatar has launched an air bridge to Lebanon, as part of its ongoing efforts to address this humanitarian crisis, explaining that more than 150 tonnes of aid have been delivered, including medical equipment and basic materials. He also noted Qatar's cooperation with France to send joint humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Qatar, through QFFD, has provided and committed to aid to Lebanon, including supporting the operations of the Lebanese Armed Forces, in addition to supporting fuel for the Karantina Hospital, which helps in the continuation of basic services, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, he added.

Qatar firmly believes in the importance of ensuring the continuity of education during crises, he said pointing that through the 'Education Above All Foundation,' Qatar remains committed to supporting education in Lebanon and safeguarding the long-term mental well-being of children and youth affected by war. A significant portion of this assistance comes in the form of in-kind contributions from Qatar's World Cup legacy, designed to showcase innovative and diverse solutions to sustain education in emergency situations, he explained.