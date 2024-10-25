Kuwait, UK Launch Joint Military Exercise (Iron Shield 2)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Yusuf Al-Tatan

KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The three week joint military exercise (Iron Shield 2) kicked off Thursday, with the arrival of the British infantry battalion (F Company, 3 RIFLES) that joined the Kuwait Armed Forces' 94 (Saleh al-Mohammad) Mechanised Brigade.

The Exercise Director Colonel Faisal Al-Jaber told KUNA that this cooperation aims to enhance bilateral relations, especially in the military and security fields, in addition to increasing efficiency and readiness for any emergency event, especially at the regional level.

Col. Al-Jaber explained that the joint exercise will include operating weapons, various military vehicles, and the use of drone technology to support ground elements especially in maneuvers, monitoring from pilotless aircraft, and best ways to provide accurate information to the battalion commander.

He explained that the exercise will also include training on the use of modern armored vehicles, in addition to inspection and precaution methods for vehicles and individuals, clearing buildings, combating terrorism and riots, and ways to secure various elements during the curfew if it is implemented.

Col. Al-Jaber stressed that cooperation on the exercise with the British side will be done periodically, with different skills, tools and mechanisms that each joint exercise focuses on.

In turn, UK Defense Attache Colonel Neil Marriott expressed in a similar statement to (KUNA) his pride in including the UK battalion in the exercise with the Kuwaiti forces.

Captain Marriott said: "Exercise Iron Shield is a great demonstration of the strong Kuwait-UK defense and security partnership that has now endured for 125 years," enabling soldiers from both countries to share knowledge and capabilities while testing their readiness to respond to a range of traditional and emerging shared threats.

It also underscores the UK's enduring commitment to upholding Kuwait's and the wider Gulf region's security and prosperity, he added.

This is the second Exercise Iron Shield to take place in Kuwait, while the first took place between 94 (Saleh al-Mohammad) Brigade and the UK's SCOTS GUARDS in October 2023. (end)

amh











