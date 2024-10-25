Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kazakhstan Pres. On Nat'l Day
Date
10/25/2024 2:17:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Friday a congratulatory cable to President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President of Kazakhstan good health and further progress and prosperity for Kazakhstan and its friendly people. (end)
mt
MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108817640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.