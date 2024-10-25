Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kazakhstan Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Friday a congratulatory cable to President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President of Kazakhstan good and further progress and prosperity for Kazakhstan and its friendly people. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.