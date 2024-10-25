Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Kazakhstan Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Friday a congratulatory cable to President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health. (pickup previous) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.