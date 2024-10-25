عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Congratulates Kazakhstan Pres. On Nat'l Day


10/25/2024 2:17:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Friday a congratulatory cable to President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
mt



MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108817638


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search