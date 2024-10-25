KCM Trade Vietnam Office Organizes Volunteer Team To Deliver Emergency Supplies To Storm-Affected Families In Mountainous Areas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In response to the recent severe storm in northern Vietnam, KCM Trade promptly coordinated emergency supplies globally and arranged our local staff from Vietnam office to venture deep into the mountains. Their mission was to deliver essential supplies to the affected families, providing immediate, tangible assistance to alleviate the urgent needs of the disaster victims.

Earlier, northern Vietnam was hit hard by Typhoon Bailu, causing severe damage and casualties. Many families in remote areas have been thrown into hardship, and their lives have been greatly impacted. In the face of this sudden disaster, people from all walks of life have come together to offer help and combat the destruction caused by the typhoon.

Without hesitation, KCM Trade's staff in Vietnam joined the relief efforts, and on September 26, they traveled deep into the mountains to deliver emergency supplies and offer emotional support to the affected families. We believe that by joining hands and facing challenges together, we can harness collective strength and contribute to the disaster relief and rebuilding efforts.

After distributing the supplies, KCM Trade will continue to monitor other post-disaster efforts and offer further assistance to the affected people within its capacity. KCM Trade has always valued corporate social responsibility and will continue to actively contribute in various ways, giving back to society and fostering progress together with the communities where we operate.



Company :-KCM TRADE

User :- LUCY Gumaridis

Email :...

Phone :-098554477

Url :-