Deputy Chief Of Zelensky's Office Meets With British MP To Discuss Security Aid

Deputy head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva and British MP and Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Andrew Mitchell discussed directions of further security assistance to Ukraine from allies.

That's according to the Office press service , Ukrinform reports.

"You were the first European country to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, even before the full-scale aggression began. You were the first to deliver long-range weapons to us. We will always remember that," said the official.

Zhovkva thus highlighted the strategic nature of the bilateral relations between the two countries and the defense support provided by the United Kingdom.

Military show training of AFU personnel in Britain

During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of further assistance from allies in the field of security and defense, taking into account the main elements of the Victory Plan. The priority was long-range weapons and permission to use them against military targets in Russia.

Zhovkva also spoke of preparations for the second Peace Summit.

Andrew Mitchell emphasized the unity of political forces in the UK Parliament regarding support for Ukraine and the Conservative Party's commitment to continued assistance.

As reported, the UK will allocate and additional GBP 120 million (nearly $155 million) to support the Maritime Coalition for Ukraine.

