Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,630 In Past Day
Date
10/25/2024 2:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses incurred by Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 25, 2024 amount to an estimated 685,910, including 1,630 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,097 Russian tanks (+7 in the past day), 18,287 (+33) armored fighting vehicles, 19,753 (+34) artillery systems, 1,238 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 982 (+1) air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,670 (+73) UAVs, 2,625 cruise missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 27,365 (+79) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,535 (+22) units of specialized equipment.
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 22:00 on October 24, a total of 157 combat clashes have been recorded along the frontlines.
