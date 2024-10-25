Russia Shells Kherson, Leaving Two Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Friday, October 25, the Russian military shelled the downtown part of Kherson, injuring two civilians.
That's according to the chief of the municipal military administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform reports.
According to the official, a local woman, 64, and a man, 72, sustained explosive injuries. The woman also suffered shrapnel wounds to her legs. The man sustained a contusion and a brain injury.
Medics provided both civilians with the necessary assistance on the spot. At the time of the shelling, they stayed indoors, Mrochko noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 24, Russian troops shelled Chornobaivka in Kherson region, inflicting damage.
