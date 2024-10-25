President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On 4Th Anniversary Of Gubadli's Liberation
Date
10/25/2024 2:09:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media
accounts on the occasion of the anniversary of Qubadli's liberation
from occupation, Azernews reports.
MENAFN25102024000195011045ID1108817601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.