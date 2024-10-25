Trump Or Harris, US And S Korea Must Stick Together

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was originally published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.

With the US presidential election just around the corner, in South Korea there are

concerns

about the potential return to the White House of former President Donald Trump.

Trump previously mentioned the withdrawal of US forces from Korea, but he was not the only one: There have been previous historical cases in which the ROK-US alliance faced drastic changes depending on who might become US president.

After the end of the Vietnam War, President Nixon reduced US forces in Korea to just above 40,000. President George W Bush revisited this issue during the Iraq War.

But let's look externally. North Korea continues to advance its nuclear missile capabilities and has amended its constitution, declaring a

shift

in its policy regarding South Korea.

China launched an ICBM for the first time in 40 years and exchanged sharp warnings with Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan. Russia, after dragging out the war in Ukraine for over two and a half years, is threatening nuclear weapons use and has restored its close Cold War ties with North Korea.

Not only South Korea but also the US face a critical period for the alliance. In this environment, neither country can defend its security alone. Washington and its allies have shared situational awareness through the announcement of the“Indo-Pacific Strategy” and are building a robust defense network with the United States'“Integrated Deterrence” concept.

While conflicts and politics within the alliance are inevitable, they must be conducted with a purpose aligned with the alliance's goals.

I believe the US government fully understands the difficulties the alliance is facing. However, shared threat perceptions do not automatically strengthen the alliance, nor can the US unconditionally understand South Korea's national interest. An alliance is managed through dialogue in which differences in threat perception and national interests are adjusted.

The South Korean government must not simply be concerned about the uncertainties in US policy orientation. South Korea, not as one of two separate nations but as part of the alliance, must establish a clear direction to maximize its interests.



First, South Korea should establish a priority list of national interests that it seeks to push forward within the alliance.

Second, it should strategize to expand South Korea's parameters in US policy on the Korean Peninsula.

Third, attention should be paid to events that could change the perceptions of key figures after the US election. Lastly, there must be a sophisticated approach to key topics and issues.

South Korea's top priority should be to differentiate strategically the issues to be emphasized and those to be minimized for the new US administration. This must be done with careful consideration of the new president's tendencies, the transition team's inclinations, and the events that could influence their perceptions.

At the forefront should be calling attention to advantages tied to the alliance. For example:



It is a values-based alliance.

South Korea's defense budget is a high 2.7%

of GDP.

Camp Humphreys has strategic value. South Korea has built a strong defense industry foundation – shipbuilding, low-grade fighter jets, artillery and missiles.