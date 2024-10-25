Future Electronics And Fingerprints Present Secure Biometric Solutions With FPC Allkey

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) October 24, 2024 – Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce an upcoming webinar in collaboration with biometrics experts Fingerprint Cards, to showcase a new and exciting biometrics product.



Future and Fingerprint Cards' webinar, set for November 7, will introduce attendees to FPC AllKey, a biometric solution designed for seamless integration with host devices. This groundbreaking product is the culmination of over 25 years of biometrics expertise, sensor technology, and industry-leading algorithms. AllKey is offered in both standard and pro variants to meet a range of applications.



During the session, experts from Future Electronics and Fingerprints will discuss the importance of biometric technology in modern security, and provide an overview of the FPC AllKey product family, highlighting its key benefits to integrators and product designers. With built-in software and multiple host interface capabilities, FPC AllKey is ready for immediate deployment across industries, offering unmatched flexibility and security.



Mattias Carlén, Product General Manager at Fingerprints, will lead the presentation, providing insight into the product's features and how it simplifies biometric security for physical access, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications.



Future Electronics is excited to offer customers a chance to learn from industry leaders and gain firsthand knowledge of the transformative potential of biometrics in today's security landscape.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



