J&K Congress Seeks Views On Poll Debacle In Jammu Region
Date
10/25/2024 12:06:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday sought inputs from its leaders and workers over the recent electoral defeat in the Jammu region.
The development follows the party's disciplinary panel's crucial meeting on Wednesday which focused on internal challenges and their impact on recent electoral performances.
The party requested its members to apprise its fact-finding committee of their inputs or views within five days.
The J-K Congress will submit a report based on the responses to the Congress president.
According to a spokesperson, the committee will also interact with senior party leaders and workers, including candidates from the Jammu region, to compile its report as soon as possible.
The committee will also visit various districts to meet senior party workers from each assembly constituency.“All are welcome to come forward,” the spokesperson added.
The Congress's performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls reached an all-time low, with only one of its 29 candidates winning in the Jammu region. Several prominent leaders, including two working presidents, also lost in the elections.
The Congress has stated that the results in the Jammu region did not meet its expectations, and detailed feedback will be gathered on the electoral setback.
|
