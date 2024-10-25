Pakistan Trying To Destabilise Peace In Kashmir: BJP's Raina
Date
10/25/2024 12:06:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday condemned the terror attack in Gulmarg in which two porters working with the army and two soldiers were killed, and blamed Pakistan for trying to destabilise peace and tranquillity in the Union territory.
Terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area, six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir, on Thursday evening. Three soldiers are among the injured.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We condemn the attack carried out by coward Pakistani terrorists on an Army vehicle while taking advantage of darkness. We express condolences to the families of the martyrs,” Raina said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The BJP leader said Pakistan is repeatedly trying to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.
“Terrorists do not have the courage to face the soldiers of the Indian Army and that is why, they attacked them while taking advantage of darkness,” he said.
Read Also
Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir
2 Porters, 2 Soldiers Killed In Gulmarg Terror Attack
Raina added that the terrorists will not be spared.
“India will find each one of them and punish them,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25102024000215011059ID1108817545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.