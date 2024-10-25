Pakistan Trying To Destabilise Peace In Kashmir: BJP's Raina

Terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area, six kilometres from Gulmarg in north Kashmir, on Thursday evening. Three soldiers are among the injured.

“We condemn the attack carried out by coward Pakistani terrorists on an Army vehicle while taking advantage of darkness. We express condolences to the families of the martyrs,” Raina said.

The BJP leader said Pakistan is repeatedly trying to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.

“Terrorists do not have the courage to face the soldiers of the Indian Army and that is why, they attacked them while taking advantage of darkness,” he said.

Raina added that the terrorists will not be spared.

“India will find each one of them and punish them,” he said.

