'Pakistani Terrorists Attacked Indian Army's Vehicle': BJP's J&K Chief Ravinder Raina Says 'Will Have To Pay Heavy...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people including Indian were killed on Thursday evening as terrorists attacked their vehicle in Kashmir. The incident has prompted outrage across party lines with BJP chief President Ravinder Raina assuring a "befitting reply" from the Indian Army. Meanwhile newly appointed Chief Omar Abdullah dubbed the recent spate of a“matter of serious concern” for the region.

“Coward Pakistani terrorists attacked the vehicle of an Indian army...The and army have launched the search operation...The terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for it. Efforts are being made from Pakistan to disturb the peace and harmony of J&K...The Indian army will give a befitting reply to these terrorists,” Raina said.

Two porters working with the Army were killed on Thursday as they travelled alongside a group of soldiers through Kashmir. Four soldiers were rushed to the hospital and two later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials said the terrorists had opened fire on the army vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post - six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

“Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The incident is the latest in a series of clashes and attacks that have plagued the Kashmir valley this month. Earlier on Thursday terrorists had shot at and injured a labourer in Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The injured labourer has been identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Security personnel reached the area after receiving information about the incident.

A doctor and six construction workers were killed on October 20 when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(With inputs from agencies)