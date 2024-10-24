(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Foodrella Tteokbokki Captivates Global Taste Buds



SEOUL, S.KOREA, Oct 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Foodrella , a Korean food brand, has launched a product that allows global consumers to create authentic K-food with a simple recipe.

Once considered a casual snack, tteokbokki has now become deeply embedded in the cultures of the U.S., Europe, and Asia, positioning itself as a pioneer in the globalization of Korean food. Driven by the rising popularity of K-pop and Korean dramas, interest in tteokbokki has surged, especially after K-pop stars were seen enjoying the dish. This has significantly increased demand among international fans eager to experience Korean culture.

In response to this trend, Foodrella's tteokbokki mix was created to allow consumers to make the dish effortlessly, using just the mix without needing additional seasoning. Since its debut on Amazon, the product has received widespread acclaim from global consumers, offering them an easy way to enjoy K-food at home.

Hanmi F3 Co., Ltd., the manufacturer of Foodrella, was founded in 1987. Specializing in the production of sauces, seasonings, food coatings, beverage bases, bakery & dessert mixes, and pickles, the company primarily caters to the restaurant and cafe franchise sectors. Hanmi F3 is dedicated to quality and safety, earning recognition as a leading domestic food manufacturer, with growing attention in international markets.

Hanmi F3 uses only the finest premium ingredients, ensuring that even with simple processes, its products offer exceptional culinary experiences that add real value to customers' businesses. The company focuses on providing customized solutions to meet diverse customer needs, while continuously improving products to maintain the highest quality standards.

A representative from Foodrella stated, "We will continue to focus on developing products tailored to global tastes, aiming to establish tteokbokki not just as a snack, but as a dish enjoyed in everyday life by consumers around the world. We plan to expand the market by diversifying both our recipes and product offerings." The representative also added, "By adopting localized strategies based on the preferences of consumers in different regions, we aim to introduce new tteokbokki products that can be integrated with a variety of local cuisines."

Related Links

Amazon:

Instagram:

Kakao:

Facebook:

Media Contact

Foodrella

Jason Shin

Website: