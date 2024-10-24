Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) Targets Revenue Growth With Soccer Club Acquisitions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Brera Holdings recently announced that it has signed an exclusive letter of intent to acquire an Italian second division soccer club in the Serie B pro league

The company previously commissioned a valuation analysis that discusses Brera management's intention to acquire professional soccer teams

A conservative scenario contained in the analysis projects one-year 10x potential revenue growth, with accompanying implied share value increases, for Brea should it complete the potential

A best-case scenario, in which Brera acquires a second soccer club, projects a jump in revenue of over 20x one-year post acquisition The report concludes by emphasizing that Brera's future appears promising

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) announced in September 2024 that it had signed an exclusive letter of intent to acquire another professional soccer team, this one in Serie B, the Italian second division. The company is now completing due diligence for the potential acquisition. A previously conducted investment valuation analysis ( ) details the potential impact of this acquisition, and possibly others, on Brera's revenue and valuation metrics.

The analysis, authored by S. Czerwenka, CFA, considers two potential acquisition scenarios, one conservative and the other a best case. The conservative scenario projects that should the company complete this potential acquisition or one like it, described as acquiring an...

