Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Making 'Significant Strides' In Promising Black Sea Region
Date
10/24/2024 11:04:25 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The Black Sea basin is estimated to contain significant amounts of natural gas.
Being geographically closer to European markets and offering untapped potential, the Black Sea is ideally positioned to become a crucial supplier of natural gas to the area.
With active projects in the region, particularly in the South Akçakoca Sub-Basin (“SASB”) off the coast of Türkiye, Trillion energy is capitalizing on the area's promise.
In recent years, the Black Sea has emerged as a critical region for natural-gas exploration and development. As Europe seeks to diversify its energy sources, reduce dependency on Russian natural gas and transition to cleaner energy solutions, the untapped resources in the Black Sea offer a significant opportunity.
Trillion Energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye, is planning strategic growth in the area, hoping to take full advantage of the potential the Black Sea offers for natural-gas production ( ).
The Black Sea basin is estimated to contain significant amounts of natural gas, with discoveries such as Türkiye's Sakarya field highlighting the region's potential. Discovered in 2020, the Sakarya field alone is estimated to hold more than 320 billion cubic meters of...
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at
