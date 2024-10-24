Jordan Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' Barbaric Targeting Of Residential Area In Jabalia Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates condemned the Israeli forces' savage targeting of a residential area in the Jabalia camp, Gaza Strip, which left hundreds dead and injured, in a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, a continuation of the systematic brutal targeting of civilians, and a horrific war crime for which those responsible must be held accountable.Israel continues to commit war crimes and ethnic cleansing, and it doesn't care about the international will calling for an end to the war and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, according to Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the Ministry's official spokesperson.He also emphasized that the ongoing Israeli crimes against civilians reflect an unprecedented international failure to confront the blatant Israeli violations of international humanitarian law, international law, and the 1949 Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.Ambassador Qudah reiterated his appeal for the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its moral and legal obligations and act swiftly and forcefully to put an end to Israel's heinous assault on the Gaza Strip and give the Palestinians the protection they need.Additionally, he urged the international community to hold those responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people accountable and to force Israel to cease its ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and international law.He emphasized that the lack of accountability and impunity encourages Israel to continue its violations and pursue its barbaric policy in light of international silence and the lack of decisive action to stop the aggression.