Cato Networks Announces Inaugural Americas Partner Awards At 2024 Americas Partner Summit
Date
10/24/2024 9:12:24 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Cato recognizes partners with highest business impact in 2024
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Cato Networks , the SASE leader, today announced the winners of its inaugural Americas Partner Awards at the 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Summit in Las Vegas. The 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results.
"As the SASE leader and a partner-first company, Cato Networks is committed to empowering the channel community to be in the best position to win and retain SASE customers," said Frank Rauch, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Our partners drive Cato's success and it's important that we recognize them for their accomplishments this year. Congratulations to our partner award winners. Together, we are redefining the IT security market with SASE."
Winners include:
Reseller Partner of the Year
– Alchemy Technology Group
TSD Partner of the Year
– AVANT Communications
Trusted Advisor Acceleration Partner of the Year – CompuNet
Acceleration Partner of the Year
– GuidePoint Security
Marketing Campaign of the Year – Intrepid TEQ
MSP Partner of the Year
– Matrix Networks
Trusted Advisor Partner of the Year – Paradigm Technology Group
Service Provider Partner of the Year
– Windstream Enterprise
Brand and Social Media Partner of the Year – XenTegra
Resources
Visit
Cato's partner page for more information about the global partner program.
Visit the Cato MSASE Partner Platform page
for more information about managed SASE.
About Cato Networks
Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.
Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at
.
Media Contact
Cato Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Cato Networks
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24102024003732001241ID1108817284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.